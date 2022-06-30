SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Temperatures are going up through the end of the weekend, and eventually the humidity does too. Rain chances remain low though through Friday.

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

While we have clear to partly skies throughout tonight, a bit of a southerly breeze means a milder night than we have gotten accustomed to recently. Instead of widespread 50s for lows it is widespread 60s.

FRIDAY:

A southwesterly flow on Friday pushes more heat and humidity into CNY with some sun and highs warming to, or just above 90 once again. If we hit 90 or higher again, it would be the third time we’ve felt 90-degree heat in 2022.

From Friday mid afternoon into the early evening, a shower/storm or two may pop up well ahead of an approaching cold front, but for the most part Friday looks to be dry. Despite the scattered nature of the storms, any that do form have the capability of causing some gusty winds and even some hail.

SATURDAY:

A cold front moves through Central New York late Friday night. There should be widespread showers and even a few storms Friday night and they are tapering just after sunrise on Saturday. With high pressure and drier air building in, our weather Saturday should improve with increasing sunshine and lowering humidity heading through the day.

It is cooler behind the cold front, but we are only backing off to more seasonable levels. Expect highs Saturday afternoon closer to 80 degrees.

It is looking great for the afternoon picnics and especially he evening fireworks displays!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY:

High pressure building in later Saturday looks to be the dominate weather feature for us as we round out the end of the holiday weekend.

There should be a decent amount of sun, seasonably comfortable temperatures and low humidity for Sunday and Monday.

The one concern we’ve had the last few days revolves around a weak cold front dropping out of Canada that MAY impact us Monday with some showers. However, the data we’ve looked at throughout Thursday points toward the front staying north so the 4th of July continues to look dry in our forecast.