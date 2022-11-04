SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – A September look and feel continues into the weekend! Any rain the next few days? Find out how warm it gets, and when the next chance of rain is below.

TONIGHT:

A steady southerly breeze keeps us very mild tonight under a partly cloudy sky.

Lows drop only into the 50s and low 60s, which is several degrees above the average high for early November! Yes, it’s a summery feel almost to the air tonight!

RECORD WARMTH LIKELY AHEAD THIS WEEKEND…

Believe it or not, but the weather across CNY looks to get even better heading into the start of the first weekend of November! There is certainly no sign that Winter is getting ready to make an early visit. In fact, we will feel highs climb well into the 70s Saturday and Sunday which would put us into record warm territory, especially Saturday! Saturday’s record is 73 set in 2015 and Sunday’s is 75 set all the way back in 1948.

It’s also windy Saturday and Saturday night with gusts past 30 mph at times, especially across the hills of CNY. Southerly winds should ease up for the second half of the weekend, although it does remain breezy much of Sunday.

A slow moving cold front move into the area late Saturday night into Sunday and that brings us some showers across Central New York during this time frame. It likely is the only rain we see in the next 6 or 7 days. Whatever falls, however, looks to be pretty light at this time, quarter inch or less for most.

Also, we switch back from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time this weekend which means Saturday night or first thing Sunday morning you’ll have to turn your clocks back an hour and check the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Yes, we gain an hour of sleep/weekend time but unfortunately, the sun sets before 5 pm come Sunday evening.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Following the cold front due to move through Sunday night is cooler air that blows in for early next week. This is all due to a large, strong area of high pressure that is building in from Canada.

By Tuesday, Election Day, we are back in the more seasonable low 50s and more importantly it is a dry, sunny day so there are no weather-related issues in getting to the polls.

Dry, pleasant November weather is likely to hold into the middle of next week too.

Stay tuned for updates!