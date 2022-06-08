SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Wednesday the Committee on Oversight and reform, met to discuss was to keep schools and communities safer.

The mother of a 21-year-old man who was shot at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, provided opening statements before congress. Zeneta Everhart said her son was working on May 14th when a gunman went into the store and killed ten people and injuring three. “As I clean his wounds, I can feel pieces of the bullet in his back,” said Everhart. “Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life. now I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children.”

She sat before congress and asked them to make gun laws more strict. “To the lawmakers who feel we do not need stricter gun laws let me paint a picture for you. My son Zaire has a hole in the right side of his neck, two on his back and another on his left leg caused by an exploding bullet from an AR 15.”

President Biden is asking congress to ban assault rifles or raise the age to buy them from 18-21.

