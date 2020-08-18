Mother of murdered Chili’s chef raises money for culinary students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nancy Chappell has been busy during the last few weeks visiting restaurants.

She hasn’t been out for socially-distanced dining, but she’s dropping off special shot glasses.

Her son, Stephen Gudknect and his co-worker Kristopher Hicks were murdered while working at Chili’s in DeWitt on Sept. 15, 2018.

Chappell has been doing all she can to remember the two men, which led her to start “Two Chefs From Above.” It’s a non-profit organization that is raising money for scholarships for BOCES students who want to go to culinary school.

It is also raising money for In My Father’s Kitchen.

For $15, you can purchase a shot glass at several locations in Central New York.

Restaurants participating include Dinosaur Barbecue, Carraba’s in Fayetteville Towne Center and Vine & Barrel in Township Five.

On Sept. 15, during a virtual event online, Nancy will ask everyone to raise a glass and toast the two chefs who lost their lives two years ago.

“It is kind of special to me because the toast is something Steve would always say ‘Mom come over and do a shot of Jameson with us.’ So that is where the toast came from. It was a special thing with my boys,” she said.

She is hopeful this new tradition will continue and grow for years to come.

