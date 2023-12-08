SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The mother of one of the teenagers accused of stealing, driving, and crashing a Hyundai plans to sue the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and the deputy who fired his service weapon at the car, killing two teenage passengers.

In the claim, Lacey Wright stated that her son feared for his life back in September when Deputy John Rosello shot and killed two teenagers who were allegedly part of a group of six accused of stealing two vehicles from Eastwood.

Wright stated that the deputy was not properly trained by the Sheriff’s Office and accused him of assault and battery, saying his actions have caused her son anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress.

In the Claim, Wright states that Deputy Rosello “escalated his investigation of the

‘suspicious activity'” by doing the following:

Entering a parking lot in hot pursuit, at a high rate of speed

Consciously and deliberately smashing his police pursuit vehicle into a parked car occupied by three minor children

Proceeded to exit his vehicle in a violent rage with his service weapon drawn

Brandishing said service weapon in the direction of the minor children.

It was because of Deputy Rosello’s actions that Wright says her son attempted to drive the vehicle in reverse — in the opposite direction of the deputy — but was prevented.

Instead of stating that the teens tried to run away from the deputy, Wright states her son tried to drive away because he was trying to “escape danger.”

Wright then states it was “without any threat of imminent danger to himself or any third party, Deputy Rosello made the conscious decision to fire his service weapon at the fleeing vehicle; resulting in the tragic death of two of the minor children.”

In the claim, she also accuses the department and Sheriff Tobias Shelley viable for violation of her son’s state and federal constitutional rights by way of the unreasonable actions of Deputy Rosello under the theory of respondeat superior.

Wright states that Deputy Rosello’s actions violated her son’s constitutional rights including those rights protected by 4th amendments, federal law 42 u.S.C. §1983.

“Likewise, Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy John Rosello committed state torts, including but

not limited to, assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, through unlawful acts,” stated the claim.

Additionally, Wright claims Sheriff Shelley gave statements in support of Deputy Rosello, which were later contradicted by surveillance video released by the Attorney General’s Office.

“The Onondaga County Sheriff Department’s policy, custom and practice of inaction, lack of discipline, and lack of training of their deputies led to Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy John Rosello committing assault and battery.”

The claim states that Wright and her son are liable for wrongful and reckless tortious

acts committed by Deputy Rosello’s neglect of training, discipline, retention, and supervision.

Wright and her son claim damages including lost wages, past and future medical expenses, punitive damages, exemplary damages, compensatory damages, and all other damages the law deems just and fair, including seeking the highest monetary amount for damages allotted by law.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office about the notice of claim and a spokesperson said although they cannot comment on pending litigation, Sheriff Tobias Shelley has said in the past he stands behind the deputy’s actions, saying he acted in “self-defense.”

The Attorney General’s Office is still investigating, which is standard anytime law enforcement is involved in a deadly incident.