(WSYR-TV) – The American Red Cross is experiencing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade and the need for donations is dire.

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept donors home and American Red Cross staffing levels have forced blood drives to be cancelled. Low blood supplies have even forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.

The story behind this live-saving blood transfusion at Guthrie proves every blood donation counts and the time for you to donate is now.

Christina and Jason Harris of Horseheads, NY have been happily married for almost six years. The couple welcomed their second child into the world at the end of December 2021, but the unexpected happened right after Christina was induced at the hospital.

Christina Harris & newborn Eva

“I sat up and it felt like three really big kicks to my left side and then blinding pain across my ribs like I couldn’t breathe,” Christina explained.

Doctors at Guthrie determined Christina was having a placental abruption, a serious pregnancy complication when the placenta detaches from the womb. She was rushed to have an emergency Cesarean delivery, better known as a C-section.

“I asked the surgeon if my daughter and I were going to be okay and he said he’d do his best.” christina harris, life-saving blood transfusion recipient

After a successful C-section, things took a turn for the worse for Christina. She was experiencing disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), a rare and serious condition that causes abnormal blood clotting which can result in uncontrollable bleeding.

“The doctor said the blood was pouring out of me,” Christina explained. “They were doing their best to put new blood in.”

She needed blood right now, emergently. Fortunately, we had blood products available in the blood bank. She received what we call a “massive transfusion.” Dr. Steven Casos, Trauma Medical Director, Guthrie

After two additional emergency procedures, Christina wound up receiving a total of 33 units of blood. 17 units of red blood cells, 10 units of fresh frozen plasma, 3 units of platelets cryoprecipitate.

As far as I know, that’s 33 people who took the time out of their day to give up themselves and without anyone of those people, I don’t know if I would be here. I don’t know if my husband would have a wife or that my beautiful little daughters would have a mom. Christina Harris, life-saving blood transfusion recipient

All it takes is 10 minutes of your time for a standard blood donation, according to the Red Cross. If you choose to donate, it could keep a family of four like the Harris’ together for years to come.

The Harris Family

“It’s not just about the life that you’re saving…it’s about all of the other people who care about that person.” CHRISTINA HARRIS, LIFE-SAVING BLOOD TRANSFUSION RECIPIENT

Baby Eva’s health was also in question after she was born. Christina said she had an Apgar score of 2 and was transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Thankfully, both Christina and baby Eva are now happy and healthy.

Before Eva was born, her older sister, Leianna, chose her name. Ironically, the name Eva comes from a Hebrew name meaning “life” or “living one.”

A blood transfusion like Christina’s is only possible if there’s enough supply on the shelves. If you’re interested in donating, find an American Red Cross blood drive near you by clicking here.