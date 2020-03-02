Mother sues Onondaga County, Clay over lack of sidewalks, other issues

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The mother of a 28-year-old man struck and killed by a van while he walked on the shoulder of Henry Clay Boulevard is suing Onondaga County and the Town of Clay over hazardous conditions she claims caused her son’s death.

Thomas Rizzo was struck by a delivery van as he was walked on the northbound shoulder of the road around 5:30 a.m. on the morning of December 18, 2018. Rizzo was transported to a hospital and died later in the day.

In the lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court in Onondaga County on February 26, Cynthia Rizzo claims the county and town were negligent in maintaining the road and shoulders, inadequate lighting, failing to alert drivers about pedestrians using the road and failure to place grooves in the road to alert drivers that they were drifting onto the shoulder.

The suit also claims the town and county failed to place pedestrian walkways or sidewalks in the area.

You can see a copy of the lawsuit here.

