Mother who fought for Jenna’s Law infuriated about ‘Elder Parole’ bills in Albany

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bills being considered in the State Assembly and a companion bill in the State Senate would allow felons to apply for a parole hearing as soon as they turn 55 years old.

The so-called Elder Parole bills do not take into account a felon’s sentence, according to Janice Grieshaber Geddes. She is the mother of Jenna Grieshaber, for which Jenna’s Law was named in 1998.

Jenna Grieshaber, who grew up in Camillus and attended West Genesee High School, was killed while finishing her nursing degree in Albany in 1997. Her killer, Nicholas Pryor, was a violent felon out on parole when he killed the 22-year-old.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s infuriating because we know from DA’S and police chiefs and another law enforcement individuals around the state that Jenna’s law has made a huge difference,” Grieshaber Geddes tells NewsChannel 9

Pyror is up for his first parole in October 2022, when he’ll also be 55-years old.

“I can’t take anything for granted. No crime victim can and this bill completely completely disregards crime victims,” says Grieshaber Geddes.

It’s not just her family, but the many others who would be impacted by Elder Parole.

“Thousands of them will turn 55 and qualify for this, and the people of every single community have to consider whether that’s what they want. Whether that’s OK with them,” she says.

Some of New York’s most notorious killers, like Mark David Chapman who shot John Lennon, and Son of Sam David Berkowitz, would be eligible for Elder Parole. Locally, Billy Blake, who shot and killed an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy, and Jeff Cahill, who poisoned his wife in her hospital room, would also be eligible.

Grieshaber Geddes urges people to write their State representatives about the Elder Parole Bills, Senate bill 15 and Assembly bill 3475.