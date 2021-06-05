Mother working to unite community to keep her son’s memory alive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Marking four years since 21-year-old Rasheed Baker was gunned down on his front porch, his mother Rasheada Caldwell is working to keep her son’s memory alive through the Let Me Be Great #44 foundation.

“It’s about giving back to the community, letting them know they are amazing, letting families know they are amazing, but we have to invest in them and let them know that we love them so that we can continue to build positivity in our community,” she said.

That community showing up for the Let Me Be Great #44 festival on June 5 at Barry Park. The event provided a safe outlet for kids to play basketball and community members to enjoy free food, music, open voter registration, and even a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Basketball referee, Derrick Williams said it was great to see kids enjoying a game of basketball and getting them away from negative things in the city.

“We have to be advocates, we have to advocate for them as much as possible so that they can pursue their dreams,” he said.

Caldwell added that this event was all about love, unity, and meeting people where they are and she knew her son’s spirit was there with them at the festival.

“Rasheed will continue to live and we want everyone to live every one of these kids I want them to come back and say Ms. Rasheada look where I’m at, look what I’m doing,” she said. “I don’t want to see them in a casket, I don’t want to see no more funerals, I don’t want to hear another mother cry, I want us to continue to build and show each other how great we are and this is where it starts.”

Helping others to discover their greatness and use it for positive change.