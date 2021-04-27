Mother’s Day donation drive accepting personal care items for local moms in need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of Mother’s Day, United Way of Central New York has teamed with COR Development Company to collect personal care items for local women in need.

Personal care items are being collected at several area businesses for the public to donate.

Items being collected include deodorant, body wash, socks, lip balm, hair accessories, nail care items, tissues, combs or brushes, and lotion. A full list of suggested items and more information about the drive can be found at www.unitedwedomore.org/moms.

Donations are being collected until May 3. They will then be packaged and distributed to United Way of Central New York partner organizations including Vera House, Salvation Army, YWCA, and Chadwick Residence.

Collection bins will be available at the locations listed below. An Amazon Wish List is also available for items to be purchased and donated as well.

Towne Center at Fayetteville – Fayetteville, NY

Bonefish Grill– 600 Towne Drive Fayetteville, NY Bring your donation to Bonefish Grill and receive a Free Bang Bang Shrimp Meal Voucher

TOPS Friendly Markets – 5351 North Burdick St., Fayetteville, NY

COR Development Company – 540 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY

Shoppes At Towne Center – Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY

King David’s Restaurant – 317 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY

Walgreens – 101 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY

The YMCA of Central New York – 200 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY

The Syracuse Inner Harbor – Syracuse, NY

Harbor View Wine and Liquors – 936 North Clinton Street, Syracuse, NY

NXT Effect – Suite 203 – 720 Van Rensselaer Street, Syracuse, NY

Iron Pier Leasing Office – 720 Van Rensselaer Street, Syracuse, NY Drop off your donation and get an exclusive first look at the new Syracuse Inner Harbor Development project.

Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor – 310 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY

COR Center – Clay, NY