(WSYR-TV) — With Mother’s Day approaching, United Way of Central New York and COR Development Company have decided to host a drive to collect personal care items and toiletries for local women in need.

Now through May 2, COR shopping centers and other properties around CNY will host drop-off spots.

“Every year COR’s winter holiday drive has been a tremendous success. We have provided dozens of boxes and bags of non‐perishable food, toiletries, and clothing to local non‐profits helping so many families in need. We’re happy to partner once again with United Way of Central New York and be able to host a Mother’s Day Drive in 2022. We’d like to thank the public for their generosity, and our local partners for helping to make this Mother’s Day a little brighter for our community,” said Merissa Lynch, Marketing Manager for COR Development.

Examples of personal care items include deodorant, body wash, socks, lip balm, hair accessories, nail care items, tissues, combs/brushes, and hand and body lotion.

A full list of suggested items can be found at: www.unitedwedomore.org/moms.

”We are delighted to again partner with COR Development, the many participating tenants, and all of the shoppers who donate to the United for Moms drive. Your donations will directly touch the lives of women in need in our community,” said Nancy Kern Eaton, president of United Way of Central New York.

Collection bins will be available at the following locations:

Towne Center at Fayetteville – Fayetteville, NY  Bonefish Grill– 600 Towne Drive Fayetteville, NY o Bring your donation to Bonefish Grill and receive a Free Bang Bang Shrimp Meal Voucher

TOPS Friendly Markets ‐ 5351 North Burdick St., Fayetteville, NY  COR Development Company ‐ 540 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY

Shoppes At Towne Center ‐ Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY  King David’s Restaurant – 317 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY  Walgreens – 101 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY

The YMCA of Central New York – 200 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY

Carrabba’s Italian Grill ‐ 550 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY The Syracuse Inner Harbor – Syracuse, NY

Iron Pier Leasing Office ‐ 720 Van Rensselaer Street, Syracuse, NY o Drop off your donation and get an exclusive first look at the new Syracuse Inner Harbor Development project.

Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor ‐ 310 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY

COR Center – Clay, NY  Price Chopper ‐ 3863 NY‐31, Liverpool, NY

Sola Salon Studios – 3845 NY‐31, Liverpool, NY

Gertrude Hawk Chocolates – 3873 NY‐31, Liverpool, NY – Suite 180

The public can also utilize an Amazon Wish List to purchase donations online and send them directly to United Way of Central New York.