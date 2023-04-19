SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COR Development Company and United Way of Central New York are partnering up once more to hold a Mother’s Day drive.

Now through May 7, the public is encouraged to drop off personal care items and toiletries for local women in need at several COR property locations around the area.

The drive is in need of the following personal care items:

deodorant

body wash

socks

lip balm

hair accessories

nail care items

tissues

combs/brushes

hand and body lotion

You can find the full list HERE.

Locations for collection bins

Towne Center at Fayetteville – Fayetteville, NY Bonefish Grill– 600 Towne Drive Fayetteville, NY Bring your donation to Bonefish Grill and receive a Free Bang Bang Shrimp Meal Voucher TOPS Friendly Markets – 5351 North Burdick St., Fayetteville, NY COR Development Company – 540 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY Shoppes At Towne Center – Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY King David’s Restaurant – 317 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY Walgreens – 101 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY The YMCA of Central New York – 200 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY Carrabba’s Italian Grill – 550 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY

The Syracuse Inner Harbor – Syracuse, NY Iron Pier Leasing Office – 720 Van Rensselaer Street, Syracuse, NY Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor – 310 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY Meier’s Creek Brewing Company- 720 Van Rensselaer Street, Syracuse, NY Suite 105 Bring your donation to Meier’s Creek Brewing Company and receive 10% off your total bill (one per table/check) Café Blue – 720 Van Rensselaer Street, Syracuse, NY Suite 104B

COR Center – Clay, NY Price Chopper – 3863 NY-31, Liverpool, NY

Fairmount Court – Camillus, NY King David’s Restaurant Fairmount – 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219

Employee Only Drive Feldmeier Equipment – 6715 Brooklawn Parkway Syracuse NY 13211



“As a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, we are pleased to partner once again with United Way of Central New York to host the annual Mother’s Day Drive in 2023. We extend our sincere gratitude to the public for their continued generosity, and our valued local partners for helping to make this Mother’s Day a little brighter for our community“ Merissa Lynch, Marketing Manager for COR Development.

Donations will be packaged and distributed to United Way of Central New York partner organizations including Salvation Army, YWCA, Chadwick Residence and more.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with COR Development once again to spread joy and support with our United for Moms drive. These donations will make a tremendous impact for women in need in our community,” said Katie Hanlon, Community Engagement Manager at United Way of Central New York.

The public can also utilize an Amazon Wish List to purchase donations online and send them directly to United Way of Central New York.