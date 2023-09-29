UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A motor vehicle accident on Culver Avenue in the City of Utica has left two people dead and the police seeking more information from the public.

Officers — along with the Utica Fire Department — were called to the intersection of Culver Avenue and Lansing Street at approximately 12:05 in the morning on Friday, September 29.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a two-car accident with major damage to both vehicles. Officers say both operators were unresponsive upon their arrival. One of the operators — a 21-year-old female — was pronounced dead at the scene by the Utica Fire Department.

The other operator — a 17-year-old male — was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where life-saving measures were undertaken. Officers say he died from his injuries as well. Both drivers’ identities had not been released pending notification of their families.

Currently, the Utica Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Utica Police are asking anyone with information regarding the accident to contact the Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.