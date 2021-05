CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A motorboat somehow fell off a trailer hitch Wednesday evening in Camillus.

The accident can be seen in this photo tweeted out by Camillus Police

The mishap happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday night by Onondaga Road and Chapel Drive near West Genesee Street.

It took crews about an hour to get it all cleared up. There has been no word from police on how the boat managed to separate from the trailer.