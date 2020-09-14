Motorcade In Cayuga County Planned to Honor Vietnam Veterans

Cayuga County is planning one of the biggest motorcades in memory to honor Vietnam Veterans, on September 19th in the city of Auburn. Organizers says it’s a ‘Welcome Home’ parade for Vietnam veterans who weren’t ever really recognized for their service some fifty years ago.

The motorcade and ceremony has been 15 years in the making. It’s also a way to educate others on the sacrifices so many made.

The memorial will be held at the Centerport Aqueduct Park in the town of Brutus, near Weedsport on Saturday September 19th at 1pm. There will also be a motorcade to the site starting at 11am on Lake Avenue in Auburn. To learn more about the motorcade call (315) 224-2989.