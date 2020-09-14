Motorcade In Cayuga County Planned to Honor Vietnam Veterans

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Cayuga County is planning one of the biggest motorcades in memory to honor Vietnam Veterans, on September 19th in the city of Auburn. Organizers says it’s a ‘Welcome Home’ parade for Vietnam veterans who weren’t ever really recognized for their service some fifty years ago.

The motorcade and ceremony has been 15 years in the making. It’s also a way to educate others on the sacrifices so many made.

The memorial will be held at the Centerport Aqueduct Park in the town of Brutus, near Weedsport on Saturday September 19th at 1pm. There will also be a motorcade to the site starting at 11am on Lake Avenue in Auburn. To learn more about the motorcade call (315) 224-2989.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected