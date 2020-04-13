Motorcycle, dirt bike collide, injuring three

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were injured after a motorcycle and dirt bike collided in Syracuse.

On Sunday, just after 4 p.m., a bunch of motorcycles were traveling on South Salina Street. A motorcycle and a dirt bike-style bike collided on the 2000-block, causing both riders to fall from the bikes. The dirt bike continued to travel, and it hit a pedestrian and then crashed into a parked car.

The pedestrian and motorcyclist suffered leg injuries, and the rider of the dirt bike has an arm injury. All are expected to be okay.