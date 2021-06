SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday evening, the Seneca Falls Police Department responded to calls about a motorcycle crash on Lower Lake Road.

The motorcycle was being operated by Jeffery A. Compo, 60, of Seneca Falls. Police say Compo reported losing control of the motorcycle after the front brakes locked up.

Compo sustained lacerations and abrasions during the crash, and was treated on scene and released.

No other vehicles were involved and no tickets were issued.