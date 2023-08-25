WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 36-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday, August 25, New York State Police said.

NYSP responded to a call of a single-occupant motorcycle crash on State Route 89 in the Town of Butler. They found the rider lost control on a wet road and was launched from his motorcycle into a wooded area.

Troopers on the scene attempted to give life-saving first aid, but the man was later pronounced dead on the scene.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the accident, according to NYSP.