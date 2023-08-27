CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman in her 60s is dead after she crashed her motorcycle on 1-81 North in the Town of Cortlandville on Saturday, August 26.

New York State Police responded to the crash at roughly 3:21 p.m.

Four motorcycles were traveling together when the woman’s motorcycle went off the roadway near mile marker 51, colliding with the guardrail, according to NYSP.

An AMR ambulance was traveling on I-81, and the crew came upon the crash and rendered emergency care. The woman died en-route to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, and it is not known why the motorcycle went off the roadway as of now. No other injuries were reported, NYSP said.

