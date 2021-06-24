Motorcyclist dead after rear-ending stopped car

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motorcyclist died following a motorcycle/car crash on Monday.

Nathan M. Newton, 39, was traveling northeast on Route 13 when he drove into the back of another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light, police say.

Newton was ejected from his motorcycle and sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash and he was transported to Upstate University Hospital by Life Net Helicopter, officials say.

On Wednesday the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Newton had died as a result of the injuries sustained during the crash.

Police say the driver and passenger in the vehicle that was rear ended were not injured. The accident is still under investigation.