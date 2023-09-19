SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night Sept. 19 in a serious crash on Vine Street in Salina, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

The motorcyclist, a man in his forties’, died after crashing head-on with a car just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

After the crash, the motorcyclist was taken to Upstate Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car was not hurt. The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

Vine Street in Salina is still currently closed and is estimated to be for another hour.