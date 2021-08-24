Motorcyclist left with life-threatening injuries after slamming into utility pole in Cicero

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after slamming into a utility pole in Cicero, sheriff’s deputies say. 

According to deputies, it happened just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday along the 6000 block of Sneller road near Terex Drive in Cicero. Deputies say the operator lost control of the bike and went off the road. 

Witnesses also say the operator was speeding at the time. The driver was rushed to Upstate Hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

