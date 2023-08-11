SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after hitting a vehicle on I-690 westbound just off the Bear Street ramp, according to Syracuse Fire Department Captain Matthew Craner.

SFD were called to the crash around 5:30 p.m. today, August 11. And when they arrived, the motorcyclist was receiving first-aid from bystanders.

The motorcyclist was also reported to be conscious and sitting up, Craner said.

SFD then provided care and turned the patient over to an American Medical Response Ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

The extent of the injuries and the patient’s condition are not known at this time.