Motorcyclist transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after early morning crash

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A serious motorcycle crash occurred just after midnight Friday on Old Liverpool Road in the town of Salina, the County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Buckley Road where there were reports of an adult male operator traveling eastbound when he lost control of the motorcycle.

Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to Upstate University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.