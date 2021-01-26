Mountain Goat Run moves to October

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mountain Goat Run, which takes runners on a 10-mile trek through the city, is moving to October 24, 2021. Normally, the race is held in the spring.

Organizers moved the race to the fall this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’re looking to sign up to run the 10-mile race, the kid’s fun run, or more, click here.