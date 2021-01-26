Mountain Goat Run moves to October

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
mountain goat_1525208260608.JPG.jpg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mountain Goat Run, which takes runners on a 10-mile trek through the city, is moving to October 24, 2021. Normally, the race is held in the spring.

Organizers moved the race to the fall this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’re looking to sign up to run the 10-mile race, the kid’s fun run, or more, click here.

https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Syracuse/MountainGoatRun

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected