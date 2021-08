FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Toggenburg Mountain has officially been sold.

The new owner, Peter Harris also owns Song Mountain in Tully and Labrador Mountain in Truxton. The sale was for an undisclosed amount.

John and Christine Meier say they sold Toggenburn so they can focus on running Greek Peak in Virgil. Harris says for those who have already bought passes for next season will be getting a refund in the mail.

Song and Labrador will honor the Toggenburg spring rate through the end of the month.