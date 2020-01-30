Movie filmed in Sedgwick Farm sold at Sundance Film Festival

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some locally filmed movies will be getting some action on the big screen.

The movie “Night House” was partly filmed in Sedgwick Farm last year and was the first film sold at the Sundance Film festival this month for $12 million. The reviews say it is a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9