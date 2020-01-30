1  of  2
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial Big Game Bound

Movie filmed in Sedgwick Farm sold at Sundance Film Festival

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some locally filmed movies will be getting some action on the big screen.

The movie “Night House” was partly filmed in Sedgwick Farm last year and was the first film sold at the Sundance Film festival this month for $12 million. The reviews say it is a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected