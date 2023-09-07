SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year’s Syracuse Irish Festival in Clinton Square will be the last for the Irish band, The Moxie Strings.

The New York favorites have been performing at the festival for the past 10 years, and announced on Wednesday, Sep. 6, that the Guinness Syracuse Irish Festival will end up being their last outdoor concert as they are retiring from live performances.

The Moxie Strings will be playing at the festival this year on the Kilbeggan Stage on Friday, Sep. 8, and Saturday, Sep. 9.

The band has been serving the Central New York community for years and even conducting dozens of school clinics for thousands of students in the community.

The Syracuse Irish Festival will also have a full entertainment lineup including The Moxie Strings, The Prodigals and Hadrian’s Wall on two stages for its 29th year.

In addition to The Moxie Strings, there is a lot new at the festival this year including the following:

Trad Fest at Irish Fest Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. will feature a wide variety of music, including local favorites Joe Davoli and Loren Barrigar, along with bands directly from Ireland: The Friel Sisters and Shane Hennessey. The CNY Trad Fest will also announce that it will be returning in March 2024.

The Prodigals Coming from their successful shows at the Great NY State Fair this year, The Prodigals will be performing in CNY once again but as headliners at the festival.

Hadrian’s Wall From the Ottawa Valley, Canada, Hadrian’s Wall will be the additional headliner at the festival.



According to the Syracuse Irish Festival, both the Prodigals and Hadrian’s Wall began their careers by playing regular gigs at Kitty Hoynes and other CNY Pubs before developing international followings.

Other than bands and an evening full of Irish music, there will be lots of food and Irish goods to purchase.

A complete list of all the events can be found on the Irish Fest webpage.