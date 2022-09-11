TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Law enforcement agencies and fire departments across Central New York took pause to honor and remember the 21st anniversary of 9/11 on Sunday.

Moyers Corners firefighters participated in the department’s 9/11 Honor Run, a way to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on that fateful day in 2001. It’s also meant to salute those who’ve served since the tragedy forever changed our nation.

The organizer behind the 9/11 Honor Run is Robert Dreitlein, who’s been a firefighter for nearly 30 years.

With an American flag in hand and his Moyers Corners fire helmet on, Dreitlein led members of the department to each of the four fire stations, which equates to about an 8-mile trek.

“I think about that day, but there’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think about that day. It seems like everywhere I go, whether I look at my watch or I see a sign, I see something that says 9/11 or 343…It’s 21 years since that day and we’re still hearing names of victims.” ROBERT DREITLEIN, FIREFIGHTER, MOYERS CORNERS FIRE DEPARTMENT

Each step Dreitlein took running through the town of Clay, he reflected on the courage and sacrifice of every responder who risked their life to help others.

A total of 2,996 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks, including 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers.

Dreitlein’s hope for all of us is to never forget and always remember in the days, weeks and years to come.