Moyers Corners Firefighter honored for 50 years of service

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR) On Saturday, a Moyers Corners firefighter was honored by both Onondaga County and New York State for his years of dedicated service to the Town of Clay.

David, “Fergie,” Ferguson, has been an active member of the volunteer fire department for 50 years.

Saturday was also his 80th birthday and the 500th fire call response he has taken this year.

Ferguson looked back at each call he’s answered and explained to NewsChannel 9, it was more than just a hobby, it was a vow.

“Before my wife passed she said ‘whatever you do, stick with the fire department.'” Ferguson said.

“We’re a brotherhood. We look out for each other. I have your back you have my back and if we didn’t do that we’d be in trouble,” he adds, explaining how those in the fire department have become like family to him over the years.

For those looking for advice on joining or working to become a firefighter, his advice is simple: “Learn all you can… Practice. Practice. Practice.”

Ferguson added that he appreciates everyone showing up and celebrating with him. He hopes to stick around for another 25 years.