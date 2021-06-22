‘Mr. World Wide’ coming to play in CNY this August

Pitbull performs at Grandstand, 2014

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pitbull’s “I Feel Good Tour” is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Friday, August 27. 

Mr. World Wide’s show will start at 8 p.m. with Iggy Azalea, of “Fancy” fame, opening the concert. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.  

Here’s a look at the 2021 schedule: 

7/8 – Luke Bryan 7 p.m. 

8/14 – Lady A 7 p.m. 

8/18 – Dave Matthews Band 7:30 p.m. 

8/22 – James Taylor and his All-Star Band 7 p.m. 

8/25 – Korn & Staind 6:30 p.m. 

8/27 – Pitbull and Iggy Azalea 8 p.m. 

9/16 – Thomas Rhett 7:30 p.m. 

9/26 – Jonas Brothers 7 p.m. 

10/5 – Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow 2021 5:30 p.m. 

10/7 – Chris Stapleton 7 p.m. 

10/9 – Florida Georgia Line 7:30 p.m. 

