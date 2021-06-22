‘Mr. World Wide’ coming to play in CNY this August

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Central New York is celebrating “Christmas in July” and encouraging community members to collect and donate items from its wish list. All items will help support the many guest families with seriously ill children that travel to Syracuse for medical care and rely on the CNY Ronald McDonald House as a comfortable place to stay. With many families to serve, there is a high demand for everyday items.

This year, the nonprofit’s wish list focuses on household items of immediate need to help ensure the health, safety and well-being of guest families. Items include, but are not limited to: