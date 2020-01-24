M&T Bank decides to sell historic headquarters

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — M&T Bank has decided to sell its headquarters and move a couple blocks away.

The mural in the lobby depicts the City of Syracuse as far back as it can go. It shows Syracuse in 1848, just two years before Onondaga County Savings Bank deposited its first dollar.

And just 50 years before, the company broke ground on its groundbreaking headquarters, just feet from the Erie Canal.

“Onondaga Savings Bank, then OnBank, Merchants Bank, then M&T Bank, its got about a 150 year history in this building,” said Allen Naples, regional president for M&T Bank.

Naples showed NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan the original lobby and said that there used to be around 20 tellers there.

Thanks to credit cards and mobile banking, M&T only needs three or four tellers downstairs.

Renovations were priced, but deemed too expensive. So, the Naples put the building up for sale.

Douglas Development out of Washington D.C. proved to M&T that it would bring new life to the iconic building with apartments and retail locations.

M&T Bank will move its regional headquarters to 250 South Clinton Street and take over the fourth floor where the AT&T call center closed last year.

The bank branch will also move to the same building’s ground floor.

