M&T Bank phishing scam reported in New York

WESTERN NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — M&T Bank customers should be careful, as M&T is seeing a recent increase in phishing attempts.
Many of the cases have been reported in Western New York recently, but it starts when a person gets a text alerting them about their M&T bank account, asking them to click a link. When you do, it asks for your user ID, password, social security number, and credit card number.
That’s when victims noticed money coming out of their accounts.
M&T bank released a statement saying they don’t call, email or text requests for logins, pins, passwords or personal information.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Ontario house fire destroys home, family able to escape
- One dead, three in critical condition after car splits in two from Albany County crash
- New laws coming to New York State in 2020
- Syracuse football’s leading receiver Trishton Jackson declares for NFL Draft
- Starbucks offering free tall espresso drinks at select locations until 2020
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App