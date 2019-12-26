M&T Bank phishing scam reported in New York

WESTERN NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — M&T Bank customers should be careful, as M&T is seeing a recent increase in phishing attempts.

Many of the cases have been reported in Western New York recently, but it starts when a person gets a text alerting them about their M&T bank account, asking them to click a link. When you do, it asks for your user ID, password, social security number, and credit card number.

That’s when victims noticed money coming out of their accounts.

M&T bank released a statement saying they don’t call, email or text requests for logins, pins, passwords or personal information.

