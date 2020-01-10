M&T Bank warns of texting scam

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — M&T Bank is warning people of a scam involving text messages claiming to be the bank.
On its website, M&T says:
“We recently learned of a scam involving text messages advising that your M&T accounts or cards have been restricted. Sensitive personal and account information is requested. Please do not respond to these malicious requests and never provide your information to unsolicited texts, emails, or calls. “
The text look like the one in the picture below:
If you receive one of these texts, M&T asks you do the following:
- Never provide sensitive personal information to an unsolicited email, text or call
- M&T Bank will NOT send texts or emails requesting login credentials or card numbers
- If you receive a suspicious email appearing to be from M&T, forward it to us at phishing@mtb.com
- If in doubt of the legitimacy of an email, text, or call, contact that company directly
- Be suspicious of links or attachments within electronic communications – especially from those you don’t recognize
