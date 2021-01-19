Mulrooney’s in Syracuse chosen as Barstool Fund featured business

(WSYR-TV) — One of Armory Square’s oldest bars, Mulrooney’s Irish Sports Pub is a featured business of The Barstool Fund, receiving much needed pandemic relief.

The Barstool Fund supports the nonprofit 30 Day Fund which was launched to help struggling businesses. 100% of the funds raised through the nonprofit go to the businesses and don’t need to be repaid.

The bar, also known as Mully’s, was founded in 1991.

You can watch their entry video below: