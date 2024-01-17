SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least three cars were involved in an accident on I-81 southbound Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17.

The call came in around 12:17 p.m. for a collision near East Adams Street, Exit 18.

When NewsChannel 9 got to the scene, a red Jeep and an SUV were being taken away on a flatbed truck.

Onondaga County 911 says at least one person was taken to the hospital, but they don’t know the extent of the injuries.

We will update you when we learn more.