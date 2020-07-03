Multiple agencies investigating robbery at Jreck Subs in Cicero

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies along with Cicero Police responded to a robbery at Jreck Subs on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the restaurant that is located along the 8000 block of Brewerton Road around 5:45 p.m.

This robbery comes a day after the Pizza Hut about a mile down the road was held up around the same time.

NewsChannel 9 is awaiting further details from investigators on if any arrests have been made.