Multiple agencies investigating robbery at Jreck Subs in Cicero

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies along with Cicero Police responded to a robbery at Jreck Subs on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the restaurant that is located along the 8000 block of Brewerton Road around 5:45 p.m.

This robbery comes a day after the Pizza Hut about a mile down the road was held up around the same time.

NewsChannel 9 is awaiting further details from investigators on if any arrests have been made.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected