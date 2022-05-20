DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple agencies involved in a high speed chase along area highways on Friday evening.

Syracuse Police tell NewsChannel 9 at around 6:07 p.m. officers responded to the 4200 block of South Salina Street in regard to a suspicious person with a weapon call involving a silver Jeep Cherokee.

When they arrived, the officers observed the Jeep Cherokee and attempted to stop it at which time the vehicle refused to comply. Officers from the Syracuse Police Department and Onondaga County Sherriff’s Office pursued the vehicle for several minutes and it eventually stopped on the off ramp of I-481 southbound to the Fayetteville exit. Two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.