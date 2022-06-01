TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple agencies responded to a deadly crash in Clay on Wednesday evening.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 9 the one-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Henry Clay Boulevard between Waterhouse Road and Wetzel Road.

They say a vehicle rolled over several times. Deputies investigating the crash have confirmed that one occupant inside the vehicle has died. Four other occupants, one of which had to be extricated from the vehicle, were all transported to Upstate University Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Onondaga County Sheriff’s say the occupants were between the ages of 16 and 22.

NOVA Ambulance and Moyers Corners Fire Department also responded.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Henry Clay Blvd between Waterhouse Road and Wetzel is currently closed to all traffic while members of the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team process the scene.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.