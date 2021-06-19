Multiple agencies respond to missing endangered child in Syracuse Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers from multiple police agencies and community members helped to find a missing endangered child on Saturday.

Around noon, officers responded to the 200 block of Sherwood Avenue for a missing endangered person call.

A caller reported that a three-year-old non-verbal male with autism walked out of a back door of the residence and had not been seen since police said.

Multiple officers, several SPD detectives, Onondaga County Helicopter Air One, New York State Police K-9, and Town of Dewitt Police Officers responded to the scene.

The community was put on notice through reverse 911 and several members of the community assisted in the search of the child.

Officials say the child was located in Lincoln Park at 1:07 p.m. and was found unharmed.

Syracuse Police shared a statement saying,