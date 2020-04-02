Multiple agencies searching for missing hiker in Highland Forest

FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple agencies are searching for a missing hiker in the area of Highland Forest.
The call first went out around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday with agencies including State Police, Fabius Fire and Onondaga County Sheriff’s all gathering at Skyline Lodge on the state park property.
The agencies are searching the area for a man who was reported missing by his family.
No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
