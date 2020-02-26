Multiple airlines waive cancellation fees due to coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — As the coronavirus spreads around the world, airlines are waiving fees.
Delta, United and American Airlines will not charge travelers a cancellation fee on flights booked to South Korea through late April.
The disease has sickened close to 900 people in South Korea as of Wednesday.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said people should not make non-essential trips to South Korea at this time.
Travelers can check carrier websites for more information on how to cancel scheduled trips.
