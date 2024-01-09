MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Manlius Police Department took to Facebook to warn people of recent “smash and grabs” in the area.

A handful of vehicles that were left parked at the Limestone Commons had their windows broken and valuables stolen.

Manlius Police say that the thieves target cars where valuable items are left in plain sight. They then discreetly break the window, take out the items, and quickly leave the area.

A neighboring agency is also investigating similar crimes that occurred during the same time frame, according to Manlius Police.

If you believe you witnessed any suspicious person(s) or vehicle in the area, please contact police at 315-682-2212.