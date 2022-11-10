NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a rabies advisory in the city of Norwich after multiple cases of rabies have been identified within the local wildlife population.

The Chenango County Health Department is advising residents that any wild animal acting strangely and in close proximity to residential areas is considered dangerous and should not be interacted with.

The county health department is encouraging Norwich residents to protect themselves, their families and their pets by taking the following precautions.

Vaccinate your pets for rabies

The health department recommends that your dogs and cats should be up-to-date on rabies vaccinations. For information on rabies vaccination for your pets, call your local veterinarian or Chenango County Environmental Health at (607) 337-1673.

If your pet has interactions with any rabies suspect animal DO NOT handle your pet.

If you must attend to your pet, you are advised to wear gloves, long sleeves and use extreme caution. You can be exposed to rabies from lingering saliva on a pet’s fur. The pet should be isolated, and the saliva allowed to dry, this will kill the virus.

Keep your pets on a leash

Keep pets on a leash when outside a fenced yard in case you run into a suspected animal with rabies.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance

Do not attempt to feed, approach, or touch wild animals even if you don’t suspect they have rabies. Do NOT kill healthy appearing animals merely due to this warning. If you see a wild animal acting abnormally in this area, report it to Chenango County Environmental Health.

Do NOT trap and relocate skunks

Doing so spreads rabies to other areas. If you have a nuisance animal contact a professional wildlife control agent.

If you get bit, wash the exposed site immediately and seek medical help

If you or a loved-one is bitten by an animal (wild or domestic), wash the exposed site immediately with soap and water & seek medical care. Be sure to report the bite to public health officials.

According to the Health Department, rabid animals might not show fear of people or might seem friendly. Rabid bats also tend to fall to the ground where they are then easily accessible to pets and small children. It’s important to always be aware of your surroundings and the wild animals near you.

If you want additional info, or have any questions or concerns, you’re advised to call the Chenango Health Department at (607) 337-1673.