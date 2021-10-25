Multiple Central New York schools release statements following threatening messages

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Multiple schools across Central New York have released statements in response to threatening messages made towards local districts.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has advised multiple schools that the threat is unfounded.

Camden Central School District released the following statement:

On Sunday, October 24th, a Camden Central School District staff member received a social media message from an individual claiming to be a student. The message contained threats regarding the Camden Middle School building. The matter was quickly turned over to the jurisdiction of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for investigation. The Sheriff’s Office was able to quickly identify the source of the threatening communication, and advised the District that the communication did not pose a credible threat to the school community. This message is consistent with the same message received by other schools in the region. School activities have been taking place as scheduled on Monday, October 25th. Heightened security procedures have been in place throughout the day as precautionary measures and peace of mind for our students, staff members and parents. We will continue to follow our District and school safety plans and protocols to maintain the health and safety of students and staff in perpetuity. If a Camden student has any concerns, please direct them to see their School Principal or Social Worker. The District thanks the staff members and parents who brought this to our attention immediately following our “see something, say something” approach, the Camden School Administrators who gave up this past Sunday with their families to work on the matter, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in protecting our staff and students. The safety of our Camden Staff and Students remains our number one priority Dr. Ravo Root, Superintendent of Camden Central School District

The Oneida City School District’s Superintendent released two statements as well:

The Oneida City School District has been made aware of a threat made against Oneida Middle School of the Schenectady City School District. The threat was specific to that school and district and was made via social media. We have been in contact with law enforcement (Oneida City Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Department and State police). We have heard from concerned community and staff members. At this point, there is no threat against any Oneida City School District student, staff member or school that we are aware of. The safety of our students, community and staff is our top priority. We will continue to monitor this situation and will have support for students and staff available as needed. Please don’t hesitate to reach out for support or with questions or concerns. Matthew T. Carpenter, Superintendent of Schools

We learned of a threatening message circulating on social media regarding Otto Shortell Middle School. A similar message is circulating regarding several schools in area and throughout the state. We have been working with local law enforcement as a part of their investigation. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department at this point has deemed the threat is non-credible. However we take all threats of this nature seriously. We will have additional law enforcement on site throughout the week to enhance our district safety protocols. If you or your child has concerns regarding this situation, please contact your child’s principal or school social worker. We appreciate your patience and support in providing a safe learning environment for all our children. Matthew T. Carpenter, Superintendent of Schools

Vernon Verona Sherrill School District shared in a Facebook post on Sunday that the district learned of a threatening message circulating on social media regarding VVS Middle School.

The post said that a similar message was circulating throughout several schools in the area and across the state.

The post continues, “We have been working with local law enforcement as a part of their investigation. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has advised us that the threat is unfounded. However we take all threats of this nature seriously. We will have additional law enforcement on site tomorrow, October 25, 2021, to enhance our district safety protocols. If you or your child has concerns regarding this situation, please contact your child’s principal or school social worker. We appreciate your patience and support in providing a safe learning environment for all our children.”