Multiple Cortland County agencies searching for missing teen

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland City Police along with several county agencies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Chloe Carmer, 15, has been missing from the area of her home along Kellogg Road in Cortland since approximately 7:45pm Friday.

Chloe has multiple health issues including seizure disorders and scoliosis. It is believed she left her home on foot wearing no shoes, and a light blue tie dyed shirt. Chloe wears glasses, and has dark brown hair.

If you have any information contact Cortland City Police at 607-753-3001