Multiple COVID-19 exposures announced in Cayuga County Sunday

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department announced multiple businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 Sunday.

If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for at least 14 days after your visit.

Friday, October 9:

Wegmans located at 1 Loop Rd. in Auburn from 5:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 10:

Prison City Pub located at 28 State St. in Auburn from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Kohl’s located at 1628 Clark Street Rd. in Auburn from 3 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 1620 Clark Street Rd. in Auburn from3:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you should contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

For more news regarding Cayuga County and COVID-19, click here.