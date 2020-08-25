Multiple crews battle apartment fire on Audubon Parkway in Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple crews are battling a fire on Audubon Parkway in Syracuse.

The fire is along Audubon Parkway not far from Erie Boulevard East. The call went out around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

There are no other details at this time but NewsChannel 9 will update with the latest information when it becomes available.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected