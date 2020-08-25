Multiple crews battle apartment fire on Audubon Parkway in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple crews are battling a fire on Audubon Parkway in Syracuse.
The fire is along Audubon Parkway not far from Erie Boulevard East. The call went out around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
There are no other details at this time but NewsChannel 9 will update with the latest information when it becomes available.
