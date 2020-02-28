Multiple crews battle barn fire in LaFayette

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews and tankers rushed to the scene of a barn fire in LaFayette on Friday morning. They were sent to Tully Farms Road, near Otisco Road, around 1:50 a.m.
The LaFayette Fire Department and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office responded. There, they found a barn on fire and requested additional tankers, engines, and manpower.
As of now, there are no known injuries and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
