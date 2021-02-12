Multiple crews battle chimney fire in Scriba

SCRIBA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a busy night for firefighters in Oswego County on Friday.

They responded to three fires. Two in Volney, and the most recent in Scriba, where a chimney caught fire.

911 dispatchers said the call first went out right around 9:30 p.m. along Whittemore Road. A person suffered a medical condition inside the home at the time of the fire.

That person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

A malfunctioning wood stove is being looked at for the case of the fire.

No injuries earlier on Friday when a minor fire broke out in a mobile home on Mullen Road in Volney. Plus, two adults and three children escaped a fire in their home on Rowlee Road in Volney.